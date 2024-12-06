Romania’s young population has lowest digital skills but highest TikTok adoption rate

In Romania, the percentage of young people with digital skills is only 46%, the lowest in the EU and lower than that of neighboring Bulgaria, which has 52%. The European average is 71%, according to Eurostat data for 2023.

Despite spending so much time online, young people in Romania are the least prepared in the EU in terms of digital skills, according to the latest Eurostat report. These skills are seen as essential in a knowledge-based economy. They may prove useful in the electoral process, as well.

There is no correlation between the TikTok adoption rate, Ziarul Financiar argues, somehow confirming broad expectations.

Romania has the highest number of TikTok accounts per population in the entire European Union, representing about 47% of the population. In fact, in a single year, from 2023 to 2024, the number of TikTok accounts in Romania increased by 20%, from 7.6 million to 9 million - an impressive increase for a single year compared to other European countries.

In France, 36% of French people have an account on TikTok, while in Germany, under 27% of the population has accounts on TikTok, according to World Population Review data.

The number of TikTok accounts in Romania is similar to those on Facebook but far above Instagram. TikTok is, however, very popular among young people, becoming the leader in the 18-24 age segment.

