Society

Romania’s young population has lowest digital skills but highest TikTok adoption rate

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In Romania, the percentage of young people with digital skills is only 46%, the lowest in the EU and lower than that of neighboring Bulgaria, which has 52%. The European average is 71%, according to Eurostat data for 2023.

Despite spending so much time online, young people in Romania are the least prepared in the EU in terms of digital skills, according to the latest Eurostat report. These skills are seen as essential in a knowledge-based economy. They may prove useful in the electoral process, as well.

There is no correlation between the TikTok adoption rate, Ziarul Financiar argues, somehow confirming broad expectations.

Romania has the highest number of TikTok accounts per population in the entire European Union, representing about 47% of the population. In fact, in a single year, from 2023 to 2024, the number of TikTok accounts in Romania increased by 20%, from 7.6 million to 9 million - an impressive increase for a single year compared to other European countries. 

In France, 36% of French people have an account on TikTok, while in Germany, under 27% of the population has accounts on TikTok, according to World Population Review data. 

The number of TikTok accounts in Romania is similar to those on Facebook but far above Instagram. TikTok is, however, very popular among young people, becoming the leader in the 18-24 age segment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romania’s young population has lowest digital skills but highest TikTok adoption rate

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In Romania, the percentage of young people with digital skills is only 46%, the lowest in the EU and lower than that of neighboring Bulgaria, which has 52%. The European average is 71%, according to Eurostat data for 2023.

Despite spending so much time online, young people in Romania are the least prepared in the EU in terms of digital skills, according to the latest Eurostat report. These skills are seen as essential in a knowledge-based economy. They may prove useful in the electoral process, as well.

There is no correlation between the TikTok adoption rate, Ziarul Financiar argues, somehow confirming broad expectations.

Romania has the highest number of TikTok accounts per population in the entire European Union, representing about 47% of the population. In fact, in a single year, from 2023 to 2024, the number of TikTok accounts in Romania increased by 20%, from 7.6 million to 9 million - an impressive increase for a single year compared to other European countries. 

In France, 36% of French people have an account on TikTok, while in Germany, under 27% of the population has accounts on TikTok, according to World Population Review data. 

The number of TikTok accounts in Romania is similar to those on Facebook but far above Instagram. TikTok is, however, very popular among young people, becoming the leader in the 18-24 age segment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 December 2024
Society
Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest for pro-democracy rally before critical presidential election
06 December 2024
Politics
Russia condemns US for expressing concern over electoral interference in Romania
06 December 2024
Macro
Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low
06 December 2024
Politics
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff
05 December 2024
Events
‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca
05 December 2024
Politics
US warns of security risks amid concerns over Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
05 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat PM Marcel Ciolacu supports presidential candidate Elena Lasconi
05 December 2024
Business
Romanian investors protest presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's rhetoric against foreign companies