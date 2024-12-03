Healthcare

Tens of Romanian teens injured after TikTok Superman challenge

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tens of youths in Romania have suffered fractures and severe trauma following a TikTok trend called the Superman Challenge. The challenge has teens throwing themselves forward with one arm extended, like Superman, to be caught - or not - by friends.

Over 20 patients arrived in a single day at the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital in Bucharest in connection to the online trend, and two required surgical intervention. 

Hospital manager Alexandru Ulici said that parents need to explain to their children that the challenge is dangerous as they might easily fall and injure themselves.

"We are sounding the alarm because it seems to be a worrying phenomenon, dangerous for children, and they could cause themselves severe injuries, missing both their classes and their vacation," said Alexandru Ulici, cited by News.ro

In recent days, images have appeared on TikTok showing teenagers throwing themselves forward with one arm stretched out. Instead of being caught by their friends, they are left to fall, causing serious injuries. Fractures take one or two months to fully heal, according to doctors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Tens of Romanian teens injured after TikTok Superman challenge

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tens of youths in Romania have suffered fractures and severe trauma following a TikTok trend called the Superman Challenge. The challenge has teens throwing themselves forward with one arm extended, like Superman, to be caught - or not - by friends.

Over 20 patients arrived in a single day at the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital in Bucharest in connection to the online trend, and two required surgical intervention. 

Hospital manager Alexandru Ulici said that parents need to explain to their children that the challenge is dangerous as they might easily fall and injure themselves.

"We are sounding the alarm because it seems to be a worrying phenomenon, dangerous for children, and they could cause themselves severe injuries, missing both their classes and their vacation," said Alexandru Ulici, cited by News.ro

In recent days, images have appeared on TikTok showing teenagers throwing themselves forward with one arm stretched out. Instead of being caught by their friends, they are left to fall, causing serious injuries. Fractures take one or two months to fully heal, according to doctors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2024
Politics
TikTok tells European Parliament that it dismantled networks of accounts targeting Romanian audience
03 December 2024
Transport
Ford unveils new electric Puma Gen-E to be produced at plant in southern Romania
03 December 2024
Culture
Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024
03 December 2024
Politics
Russian leader Vladimir Putin makes ironic comment about presidential vote recount in Romania
03 December 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi calls for broad democratic ruling coalition
03 December 2024
Transport
Romania resumes efforts for procurement of H2-powered trains
03 December 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica resumes operations at Stejaru hydropower plant after EUR 12 mln refurbishment
02 December 2024
Sports
Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away