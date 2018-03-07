Romania in top ten countries with highest share of women-owned businesses

Romania ranks ninth among the countries with the highest percentage of businesses owned by women, according to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2018, released on Wednesday, March 7.

The study analyzes the progress and achievements of female entrepreneurs from 57 countries all over the world.

The Mastercard Index shows that 28.9% of all businesses in Romania are owned by women, the share being higher than the one reported in last year’s edition of the study, of 27.5%. Romania ranked 13th last year.

The ranking is topped by Ghana, where 46.4% of all business are owned by women, followed by Russia with a share of 34.6%, Uganda – 33.8%, New Zealand – 33%, and Australia 32.1%. The top ten is completed by Vietnam with a share of 31.3%, Poland – 30.3%, Spain – 29.4%, Romania – 28.9%, and Portugal – 28.7%.

In terms of support and entrepreneurial development opportunities for women, Romania ranks 32th out of 57 countries, with a percentage of 61.9%, down from 29th place last year. The Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs takes into account the progress registered by women (category in which Romania ranks 33rd), the knowledge and access to financial resources (Romania ranks 24th), and the support for entrepreneurial initiatives (Romania at number 29).

“Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs reached its second edition this year, which allows us to carefully analyze, from year to year, the dynamics of female entrepreneurship in Romania. Overall, Romania scores better than in 2017, a trend that we hope will continue in the coming years, so that women entrepreneurs and businesses in our country will be able to fully realize their potential, achieve their goals and, ultimately, to accelerate the growth of inclusion,” said Diana Tanase, marketing manager Mastercard Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]