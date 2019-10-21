Romania switches to winter time this weekend

Romania will switch to winter time this weekend, on the night of October 26 to October 27 (Saturday to Sunday), when the clocks will be turned backwards one hour. This means that 04:00 on Sunday will become 03:00, making October 27 the longest day of the year, with 25 hours.

Most smartphones, computers or other devices connected to the internet update the time automatically, but some other watches or clocks might require manual time reset.

Winter time will end on the last weekend of March 2020, namely on the night of March 28 to March 29, when Romania will move its clocks forward one hour.

However, the seasonal time change is to be abolished in the EU in 2021, as the European Parliament voted in March this year to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn. Member States would be able to choose between permanent summer or permanent winter time. According to the draft law approved by the MEPs, EU countries that decide to keep their summer time should make their final clock change on the last Sunday in March 2021. Those that prefer to keep their standard (winter) time, can adjust their clocks for the final time on the last Sunday in October 2021.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)