Romania reportedly clears 316 MW of wind power capacities under third CfD auction

Wind projects with a total capacity of almost 316 MW have been declared winners in the third auction under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, above the minimum threshold set by the Ministry of Energy, according to sources quoted by Economica.net.

The third auction was organised because of insufficient projects approved under the second auction.

The objective of the third CfD auction is to grant operating aid for 290 MW of new onshore wind renewable energy capacity, according to the auction announcement in October. The maximum strike price was then set at EUR 80/MWh. All qualified projects have a completion date of 2028.

A total wind capacity of 315.8 MW was qualified, and the maximum exercise price was EUR 74.9/MWh, and the minimum price was EUR 59.95/MWh, according to information we have from sources close to the situation.

