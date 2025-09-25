Events

Romania’s White Night of Galleries to take place in October

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year, the White Night of Galleries (NAG) will take place between October 3 and 5 in Bucharest and 16 other cities across the country. 

The 19th edition of the event will include, in total, over 200 projects in galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, and creative workshops in Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Mediaș, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Reșița, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Timișoara, and Valea Jiului (Petrila and Petroșani). 

This year’s edition centers on the focus exhibition NAG Bucharest, 24 Hour Party People / 2000-2020, open to the public throughout October at Rezidența9 in Bucharest. The exhibition is a tribute to those who have shaped the contemporary cultural scene in Bucharest over the past two decades. 

Events include openings that end at midnight, community parties with clothing swaps and DJ sets, workshops that rewrite the city in collective artisanal publications, discussions about the beginnings of hipster culture, fragile friendships, and scenes spread across the sidewalks.

“The project does not invite nostalgic leafing through a photo album of memories, but is a visual exercise to remind us all that good times pass, as do the bad. It is an alternative form of re-enactment of lived moments, when day and night were an eternal loop of events, when we were never alone,” said Suzana Dan, NAG founder, quoted by Agerpres

The official visiting hours of NAG are from 18:00 to 00:00 on October 3 and 4, and from 16:00 to 22:00 on October 5, with free entry. Further information is available at Noapteagaleriilor.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor - NAG on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Romania’s White Night of Galleries to take place in October

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year, the White Night of Galleries (NAG) will take place between October 3 and 5 in Bucharest and 16 other cities across the country. 

The 19th edition of the event will include, in total, over 200 projects in galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, and creative workshops in Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Mediaș, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Reșița, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Timișoara, and Valea Jiului (Petrila and Petroșani). 

This year’s edition centers on the focus exhibition NAG Bucharest, 24 Hour Party People / 2000-2020, open to the public throughout October at Rezidența9 in Bucharest. The exhibition is a tribute to those who have shaped the contemporary cultural scene in Bucharest over the past two decades. 

Events include openings that end at midnight, community parties with clothing swaps and DJ sets, workshops that rewrite the city in collective artisanal publications, discussions about the beginnings of hipster culture, fragile friendships, and scenes spread across the sidewalks.

“The project does not invite nostalgic leafing through a photo album of memories, but is a visual exercise to remind us all that good times pass, as do the bad. It is an alternative form of re-enactment of lived moments, when day and night were an eternal loop of events, when we were never alone,” said Suzana Dan, NAG founder, quoted by Agerpres

The official visiting hours of NAG are from 18:00 to 00:00 on October 3 and 4, and from 16:00 to 22:00 on October 5, with free entry. Further information is available at Noapteagaleriilor.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor - NAG on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 September 2025
Defense
Mission commander to decide on downing intruding military drones, Romanian defense minister says
25 September 2025
Society
First images published from inside Romania's massive National Cathedral
25 September 2025
Defense
Romanian president meets with Airbus representatives to boost defense industry
25 September 2025
Justice
DIICOT opens investigations for terrorism after threats sent to schools by Romanian 17-year-old
25 September 2025
Sports
Romania wins double gold and bronze at IFSC Paraclimbing World Championships in Seoul
25 September 2025
Justice
Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill
25 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant
25 September 2025
Macro
Romania gets EC's nod for 8.4% of GDP budget deficit this year