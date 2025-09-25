This year, the White Night of Galleries (NAG) will take place between October 3 and 5 in Bucharest and 16 other cities across the country.

The 19th edition of the event will include, in total, over 200 projects in galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, and creative workshops in Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Mediaș, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Reșița, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Timișoara, and Valea Jiului (Petrila and Petroșani).

This year’s edition centers on the focus exhibition NAG Bucharest, 24 Hour Party People / 2000-2020, open to the public throughout October at Rezidența9 in Bucharest. The exhibition is a tribute to those who have shaped the contemporary cultural scene in Bucharest over the past two decades.

Events include openings that end at midnight, community parties with clothing swaps and DJ sets, workshops that rewrite the city in collective artisanal publications, discussions about the beginnings of hipster culture, fragile friendships, and scenes spread across the sidewalks.

“The project does not invite nostalgic leafing through a photo album of memories, but is a visual exercise to remind us all that good times pass, as do the bad. It is an alternative form of re-enactment of lived moments, when day and night were an eternal loop of events, when we were never alone,” said Suzana Dan, NAG founder, quoted by Agerpres.

The official visiting hours of NAG are from 18:00 to 00:00 on October 3 and 4, and from 16:00 to 22:00 on October 5, with free entry. Further information is available at Noapteagaleriilor.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor - NAG on Facebook)