Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 10:53
Regional lockdown: 11 localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine

23 November 2020
The authorities have decided to place several localities in Ilfov county, close to Bucharest, under quarantine to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. 

On Sunday, November 22, the county of Ilfov had the second-highest incidence rate of infections with COVID-19 in the country - 8.17 cases per thousand inhabitants. Sibiu was first, with an incidence rate of 8.62 cases per thousand inhabitants.

So far, 11 localities around Bucharest were placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Otopeni, Măgurele, Corbeanca, Popeşti Leordeni, Dobroeşti, and Mogoşoaia entered the two-week quarantine on Saturday, November 21, at 22:00. Bucharest’s largest airport is located in Otopeni, but the authorities gave assurances that the traffic on the DN1 national road (and thus to the Henri Coanda Airport) will not be restricted, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

Bragadiru and Chiajna also entered the 14-day quarantine on Friday, November 20, at 22:00. Previously, the localities of Clinceni and Berceni were quarantined on Thursday evening, from 22:00, also for a period of 14 days. In addition, the locality of Ciorogarla is in quarantine, and the measure will expire this week.

Exiting/entering the quarantined localities can be done only for justified reasons. Also, any trip outside the house needs to be justified in a written statement or by an employer’s note if the trip is made for work-related purposes. All the restrictions in force in these localities are listed on the Ilfov Prefecture website - here (in Romanian).

President Klaus Iohannis was asked on Sunday morning whether quarantine is required in Bucharest as well, given that several localities in Ilfov have been quarantined due to the large increase in the number of coronavirus cases. He didn’t give a straight answer but said that the first results started to be visible in the areas where this measure was taken.

 “This measure has proven effective, but the problem is not the measure itself, but the economic effect, because those restrictions have a measurable negative economic effect. That is why experts recommend, after a careful, very detailed analysis, where quarantine is required and where it is not required,” Iohannis said, according to Digi24.

Several major cities in Romania, as well as smaller localities, have been placed under quarantine in the past few weeks, as they registered high 14-day incidence rates of infection with COVID-19. Most recently, Constanta entered quarantine on Friday, November 20, while the cities of Satu Mare and Bistriţa have been quarantined on November 19. The same measure was also taken in Zalău, Baia Mare, Slobozia, Sibiu, and Alba Iulia.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

