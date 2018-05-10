Western Romania university launches own food brand

The University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca (USAMV), in western Romania, has introduced its own brand of food products, called Gourmeticus Academicum.

The products are conceived by professors and students of the Faculty of Science and Food Technology and will retail in the university’s own stores in Cluj-Napoca, Rfi.ro reported.

Yogurt is the first product on the market under the university brand. It is manufactured using the milk from the farms the university owns.

“It is a product made entirely by USAMV, because the milk comes from the farms we own as a university. Its carbon footprint is almost zero because we require little transport from the farm to the pilot station where the dairy is manufactured,” professor Dan Vodnar, the pro-rector of USAMV Cluj, explained.

The university plans to also launch cheese, pastry and meat products under the same brand.

In the past, the Cluj-Napoca-based university introduced the Student beer, produced in a small-size installation. This spring, it started selling vegetable seedlings of Romanian varieties.

(Photo: USAMV Cluj-Napoca Facebook Page)

