Romania still in the dark about Ukraine’s dredging works along Bystroye canal

Romania has not yet received the results of the depth measurements on the Bystroye canal, Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said, Agerpres reported.

Furthermore, he spoke of the measurements “carried out by the Ukrainian side,” whereas previously, it was announced that Romanian experts on a ship operated by Ukraine would carry out the measurements.

Romania objected earlier this year to the dredging works carried out by Ukraine along the Bystroye canal on the territory of Ukraine, concerned about the environmental impact on the entire Danube Delta.

“On April 18, we sent the Romanian Foreign Ministry the request to discuss on diplomatic channels with the Ukrainian authorities about the transfer of the data of the measurements made by the Ukrainian experts to us,” Grindeanu said.

The statements come after Ukraine announced the relaunch of commercial traffic along the Bystroye canal as an alternative to the Black Sea ports, where the operations become uncertain as Russia is not willing to renew the agreements.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Pestrescu/Dreamstime.com)