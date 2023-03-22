Emil Săndoi, the head coach of the Romanian U-21 football national team, has listed his 24-men selection for two friendly games before UEFA U-21 Euro 2023. The roster includes wunderkind Rareș Ilie, now on loan at Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, FCSB's number-11 David Miculescu, and German-born Alexi Pitu who totaled 80 Liga I caps before securing a move to French club Bordeaux this year.

Young tricolors will face Portugal U-21 on March 24 at Steaua Stadium in Bucharest and Germany U-21 on March 28 at Sibiu Stadium. Matches will be broadcasted live on Pro Arena.

The boys have been summoned to carry their first training session at the Buftea Football Center. Several high profiles, including Andrei Coubiș who rose through the ranks of AC Milan youth setup and captained their Primavera squad, have been absent.

"I really felt it because I saw him more distantly, I couldn't communicate with him that much on the phone, and he didn't answer my messages either. It's his decision, but as far as we're concerned, we tried to do everything to convince him to choose Romania's national youth team," coach Emil Săndoi told the Romanian Football Federation about Coubiș's decision to play for Italy.

Another young Romanian abroad, Cătălin Cîrjan, is also not present. He plays for Arsenal and had a rough time last year due to serious knee injuries. 24-year-old Daniel Boloca, who holds both Romanian and Italian citizenships, also refused Săndoi's call-up.

Under UEFA's rules, a maximum of three overage players are allowed.

Fiorentina's forward Louis Munteanu, who'd previously represented the country in their last game, wasn't called as he stepped up to replace injury-ridden George Pușcaș in the senior team. They will play Andorra and Belarus this month as a part of their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)