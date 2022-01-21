Romania raises USD 2.4 bln with two Eurobonds

Romania’s Government on January 19 raised USD 2.4 bln in two Eurobonds with maturities of five years (USD 1.35 bln) and respectively ten years (USD 1.06 bln) - out of which it already used USD 310 mln to refinance other bonds maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The net funds raised thus amounted to USD 2.1 bln.

In February, a USD 2 bln issue matures.

The 5-year bond is due on February 27, 2027, and the 10-year bond issue on March 27, 2032, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the case of 5-year bonds, the yield was set as the benchmark (5-year US Treasury securities, 1.65% on January 19, according to Marketwatch.com) plus 150 basis points, while for 10-year bonds spread was set at 185 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury securities (1.87%).

The indicative spreads were set by the Government at 160bp and 195bp, respectively, but they were diminished during the process.

Finally, the bonds were issued at yields of 3.15% for the 5-year maturity and 3.72% for the 10-year maturity.

The intermediaries of the dollar bond issues were Citi, Erste, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan and Société Générale.

