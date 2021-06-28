Romania brings home its last troops from Afghanistan

Romania brought back its last military detachment from Afghanistan on Saturday night, June 26.

Between February and June 2021, Romania had 600 troops stationed in Afghanistan for the last rotation of the allied forces.

The repatriation activities were synchronized with NATO allies and the US strategic partner within the SAFE RETURN operation.

Since 2002, over 32,000 Romanian soldiers, coming from all combat structures of the Land, Air, Naval Forces, Special Operations Forces and Military Intelligence structures, have participated in international missions and operations in Afghanistan, according to the Defense Ministry.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)