Business

Romanian Treasury issues bonds to population, yield curb steepens

02 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Treasury will issue bonds with maturities of one, two and three years to households in February under the Tezaur scheme – which includes bonds not listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The yields proposed by the Treasury are in line with the steepening yield curve and consistent with more positive sentiment among investors regarding economic growth and the profile of disinflation this year.

Compared to November, when the previous issue under this scheme took place, the yield for the one-year maturity dropped from 8.7% to 7.2%. The yield paid by Treasury is thus in line with the 8% (7.2% after-tax) interest paid by some banks, such as UniCredit Romania and even lower than the 9.3% (8.37% after-tax) promised by TBI Bank for the one-year maturity.

For the two-year maturity, the Treasury will pay in February a yield of 7.5% – 1.65pp, down from 9.15% in November. TBI bank promises 9.0% (8.1% after-tax).

The Government is still ready to pay 8% for three-year financing (a tenant not available in November under the Tezaur scheme), in line with the yield offered in the Fidelis issue (BVB-listed bonds) last December and above the 7.65% after-tax interest promised by TBI.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian Treasury issues bonds to population, yield curb steepens

02 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Treasury will issue bonds with maturities of one, two and three years to households in February under the Tezaur scheme – which includes bonds not listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The yields proposed by the Treasury are in line with the steepening yield curve and consistent with more positive sentiment among investors regarding economic growth and the profile of disinflation this year.

Compared to November, when the previous issue under this scheme took place, the yield for the one-year maturity dropped from 8.7% to 7.2%. The yield paid by Treasury is thus in line with the 8% (7.2% after-tax) interest paid by some banks, such as UniCredit Romania and even lower than the 9.3% (8.37% after-tax) promised by TBI Bank for the one-year maturity.

For the two-year maturity, the Treasury will pay in February a yield of 7.5% – 1.65pp, down from 9.15% in November. TBI bank promises 9.0% (8.1% after-tax).

The Government is still ready to pay 8% for three-year financing (a tenant not available in November under the Tezaur scheme), in line with the yield offered in the Fidelis issue (BVB-listed bonds) last December and above the 7.65% after-tax interest promised by TBI.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison