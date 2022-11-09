Romania, Transfagarasan among top trending road trip destinations on TikTok, study shows

A new study has revealed the top trending destinations for a road trip on TikTok, with the USA, Scotland, and Canada taking the top spots. Romania is number seven.

New research by the UK's largest automotive marketplace Auto Trader has revealed the top trending destinations and routes for a road trip on TikTok. With 11.2 billion views of ‘#roadtrip’ videos alone on the platform, the app is a massively popular source of inspiration for drivers looking for ideas for their next motoring adventure.

The study analyzed the viewing numbers of hundreds of road trip-related hashtags on the app, in order to rank the most watched locations and routes for a driving holiday around the globe.

The USA is the most watched country for road trips on TikTok, pulling in over 48 million views under the hashtags #usaroadtrip and #americanroadtrip. The study further revealed that the US state with the most road trip views on TikTok is California, followed by Utah and Texas.

With a massive 11 million views, Scotland took second place in the global rankings. Canada is the third most watched destination for a road trip, picking up almost 8 million TikTok views under the hashtags #canadaroadtrip and #canadianroadtrip.

Romania comes in at number 7, with 4.7 million views, behind Iceland and ahead of countries like Norway (8), Italy (11), France (14), and Japan (24). Romania’s Transfagarasan Road is also the 25th most-watched road trip on TikTok, with 436,300 views. The first is the US’s 2,000-mile-long Route 66, which passes through eight states.

“Originally the home of lip-syncing and viral dance trends, in recent months research has shown that the video-sharing platform TikTok has become the go-to search engine - specifically for younger generations. With that said, it’s no surprise that people are using the app to research and plan their road trips, all while getting first-hand advice from other road users and holidaymakers before they set off,” said Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ionut Jula | Dreamstime)