Romania’s trade gap up 10% y/y in 12 months to July

Romania’s trade in goods posted a deficit of EUR 34.7 billion (9.5% of GDP), up 10% y/y in 12 months to July 2025, as the imports’ 4.3% y/y growth rate was nearly double that of exports (2.3% y/y), according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The chemical industry holds a major share of over one third of the deficit (EUR 13.3 billion, +5.5% y/y) while the net imports of food and live animals (EUR 4.9 billion) posted the sharpest advance (+28% y/y).

Among the main ten foreign trade categories under SITC classification, Romania boasts a trade surplus only in the category of beverages and tobacco: EUR 1.3 billion (+31% y/y) in 12 months to July 2025.

Exports in 12 months to July 2025 rose by 2.3% y/y to EUR 94.7 billion.

Export of machinery and transport equipment (automobiles included), 47% of the total, increased by 4.4% y/y. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material (including metallurgy and rubber among others), 15% of the total, contracted by 4.1% y/y.

The imports in 12 months to July increased by 4.3% y/y to EUR 129.4 billion. Imports of chemicals, 14.3% of total, increased by 6.6% y/y.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material, 16.8% of total, rose by 4.0% y/y. The imports in the predominant category of machinery and transport equipment, accounting for 36% of total imports in the 12 months, increased moderately by 2.7% y/y.

(Photo source: Tatiana Golmer/Dreamstime.com)