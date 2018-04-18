Higher Ford production takes Romania to top 10 European car makers

The two car factories in Romania, Dacia and Ford, produced close to 365,000 passenger cars in 2017, taking the country to the top 10 of the European car makers ranking, ahead of Belgium.

This year, Romania’s car production may go up to 470,000 units, due to the higher output of the Ford factory at Craiova, where the US group produces its EcoSport SUV, local Profit.ro reported. Romania may thus surpass Hungary in the ranking of the biggest European car producers.

Ford’s production at Craiova went up to 13,248 units in March and reached 36,313 units in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Dacia produced 28,700 cars at Pitesti in March and 85,365 units in the first quarter. Thus, Romania’s total car production amounted to almost 42,000 units in March and 121,700 units in the first quarter, according to data from the Car Manufacturers and Importers Association – APIA.

