Romania ranks as third-largest regional e-commerce market

Romania ranks third among the Central and Eastern Europe member states of the European Union (EU) in terms of the value of electronic commerce, after Poland and the Czech Republic, according to the "European Ecommerce 2024" report, cited by the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO).

According to the document cited by G4media.ro, the volume of e-commerce of goods and services in Romania reached the value of EUR 10.6 bln, the equivalent to 3.32% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, up from 3.17% of GDP in the previous year.

For 2024, the report projects a 10% increase in online sales of goods and services in Romania, up to a value of EUR 11.7 bln (3.42% of GDP). It is also anticipated that the percentage of the population that makes online purchases will reach 55%, which reflects the digitization trend and the growing preference of Romanian consumers for online commerce.

The European Ecommerce Report 2024 was commissioned by Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce and compiled by the Center for Market Research of the University of Applied Sciences in Amsterdam.

(Photo source: Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)