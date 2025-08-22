Administration

Romania to upgrade temporary passports with QR security feature

22 August 2025

Romania will introduce new security features for temporary passports starting September 15, the government announced, as quoted by news agency Agerpres. The documents, issued by local community passport services, will include a digitally signed QR code that can be verified through optical scanning.

The new provisions will apply only to documents issued after September 15.

Officials said the new cryptographic element is designed to reduce the risks of forgery or fraudulent use and will bring the level of security of temporary passports closer to that of electronic passports. 

“Although the Romanian temporary simple passport is a secure travel document, it does not benefit from the additional protection offered by digital supports used in electronic passports,” the government explained.

Temporary passports already granted based on earlier applications remain valid until their expiration date or until they are replaced.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Romania will introduce new security features for temporary passports starting September 15, the government announced, as quoted by news agency Agerpres. The documents, issued by local community passport services, will include a digitally signed QR code that can be verified through optical scanning.

The new provisions will apply only to documents issued after September 15.

Officials said the new cryptographic element is designed to reduce the risks of forgery or fraudulent use and will bring the level of security of temporary passports closer to that of electronic passports. 

“Although the Romanian temporary simple passport is a secure travel document, it does not benefit from the additional protection offered by digital supports used in electronic passports,” the government explained.

Temporary passports already granted based on earlier applications remain valid until their expiration date or until they are replaced.

