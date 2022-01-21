Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania may levy retroactively tax on windfall gains of energy companies

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's finance minister Adrian Caciu implied, in a show at DigiTV station on January 20, that a tax on windfall profits generated by the energy companies in 2021 may be levied, G4media.ro reported.

Sources familiar with the matter told Economedia.ro on January 13 that such an option is discussed within the ruling coalition at the proposal of the Social Democrats.

"It's under analysis, we're going to have discussions with the entire energy chain. Eventually, the profits will be reported in a few days by each company, some of them are bound to declare them publicly because they are listed on the stock exchange. The effort of the state for this moment must be supported by the state and by those who generated the problem (…) Let's say, in two weeks we will have the analysis, and we will present some solutions to the Government and in the debates and meetings with the regulation and what the energy market means," Adrian Caciu said. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania may levy retroactively tax on windfall gains of energy companies

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's finance minister Adrian Caciu implied, in a show at DigiTV station on January 20, that a tax on windfall profits generated by the energy companies in 2021 may be levied, G4media.ro reported.

Sources familiar with the matter told Economedia.ro on January 13 that such an option is discussed within the ruling coalition at the proposal of the Social Democrats.

"It's under analysis, we're going to have discussions with the entire energy chain. Eventually, the profits will be reported in a few days by each company, some of them are bound to declare them publicly because they are listed on the stock exchange. The effort of the state for this moment must be supported by the state and by those who generated the problem (…) Let's say, in two weeks we will have the analysis, and we will present some solutions to the Government and in the debates and meetings with the regulation and what the energy market means," Adrian Caciu said. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks