Romanian Govt. to tackle fiscal amnesty next week, good payers may also get benefits

Firms that pay their taxes and fees to the state by the legal deadline will receive bonuses of 1% to 5% of the payments, in the context of companies with debts to the state benefiting from financial restructuring, also known as “fiscal amnesty,” finance minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on July 25, Profit.ro reported.

The fiscal amnesty bill, a facility that will write off part of companies’ debts to the state under certain conditions, is due to be discussed by the Government next week, the minister said. Debt write-offs would benefit state companies and public institutions (RON 2.8 billion, or EUR 590 million) and private firms as well (RON 21.5 bln, or EUR 4.5 bln).

“We can also design a package of allowances for those who comply voluntarily, so we have proposed that those companies that have complied with the state in the last three years can benefit from a bonus. A percentage will be levied to the volume of taxes paid in advance,” Teodorovici stated, adding that the percentage was not decided yet, but values between 1% and 5% of the due taxes are considered.

