Romanian Govt. sweetens gambling taxation plans

The gains from gambling activities will be levied a 20% tax rate for gains under RON 66,750 (EUR 13,000) and 40% for those above this threshold under the revised fiscal changes drafted by the Romanian ruling coalition, Economica.net reported.

Initially, there was not such a threshold, and all the gains were supposed to be levied a flat 40% tax.

The Romanian Government keeps making adjustments to the fiscal changes inked at the end of June and published for consultations on July 4.

Other modifications were announced for the clarification of the new regime for the micro-enterprises, which now must observe a threshold of EUR 0.5 mln (from EUR 1.0 mln previously) for their annual revenues. Namely, under the new regulations, they will be subject to a 16% profit tax instead of the preferential 1% revenue tax unless they have employees.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)