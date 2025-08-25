Romania halves subsidy for electric vehicles “to make scheme more sustainable”

The Ministry of Environment has put into public debate the new financing guide for the Rabla Auto 2025 Program, which brings a drastic adjustment of the support for electric vehicles.

The value of the subsidies (eco-voucher) for full-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (not marketed in Romania) will be only RON 18,500 (approximately EUR 3,500), a significant reduction compared to the initial promises from the beginning of the year, when the amount of EUR 7,500 was informally announced, Ziarul Financiar reported. Moreover, even compared to the value of EUR 5,000 granted last year, the new voucher represents a decrease of 30%.

For other types of vehicles, the subsidies remain unchanged: RON 15,000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid vehicle or an electric motorcycle; RON 12,000 for a new hybrid vehicle; and RON 10,000 for a new vehicle with a thermal engine (including LPG/CNG) or for a motorcycle.

“The eco-voucher for electric vehicles has been adjusted, but this decision allows us, under the current budgetary conditions, to offer as many Romanians as possible the chance to benefit from support this year. In parallel, we are trying to build a more stable and sustainable financing framework in the future by covering this program through the Social Fund for Climate. The objective remains the same: less pollution and a gradual transition towards clean mobility in Romania," said the minister of environment, water, and forests, Diana Buzoianu.

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)