The Romanian government recently approved an emergency ordinance creating a single industrial license, a project jointly initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Competition Council.

The new license is part of a project in which Romania cooperated with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Union with the goal of creating a more competitive entrepreneurial sector. The industrial license is also included in the Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR).

“We help entrepreneurs by creating a single contact point, a single interface between those who want to build a factory – through an industrial license – and the public administration,” said Bogdan Chiriţoiu, head of the Competition Council. “When I want to build a factory, I will know what information I need and how long it will take to obtain the various approvals, what documentation I need to present, which institutions will give their consent and how long it will take to obtain these approvals,” the official added.

Chiriţoiu also promised to unveil within a year a new electronic platform that will allow entrepreneurs to simulate their investments in Romania.

The one-stop shop and license aim to reduce bureaucracy across numerous state institutions in the country. They come after the OECD analyzed the way in which Romanian authorities interact with the industrial sector for two years.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism argues in turn that the procedures for issuing licenses, authorizations, agreements, notices, and permits necessary for carrying out an industrial activity will be simplified with the adoption of the government’s emergency ordinance.

“By digitizing the process of granting the single industrial license we remove administrative barriers and accelerate the pace of development for new investments! Entrepreneurs will be able to carry out specific procedures remotely, which means halving the time allocated for this purpose. No queues, no duplicates, and no files! 38 institutions are part of the biggest reform for the business environment,” said a triumphant Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, minister of entrepreneurship and tourism, cited by Agerpres.

A new Office for the Industrial License will be set up to simplify the procedures necessary for obtaining the license in question.

(Photo source: Silviu Matei | Dreamstime.com)