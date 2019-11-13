Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 09:18
Social
Romania ranks last among EU states in Social Progress Index
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania slid one place and ranks 45th among 149 nations in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. Romania has a score of 74.8 points out of 100.

“In spite of a stable economic growth, the increase of purchasing power and the decrease of unemployment to a historical minimum, in the last year Romania has registered a slight decrease of the index on quality of life and social welfare.[...] It becomes evident from this perspective that, in order to generate social progress, public resources must be directed towards investments that generate economic development. and implicitly raising the standard of living,” explains Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

The research suggests Romania could afford better education, healthcare, and water and sanitation given the level of its GDP.

Romania is last among the EU states in this ranking. The position is in line with Romania’s per-capita GDP calculated at purchase power parity (PPP). For comparison, Bulgaria ranks lower in terms of GDP at PPP (51th with a score of 76.2), but better in terms of Social progress (43rd).

Compared to a sample of 15 countries with similar GDP calculated at PPP, Romania outperforms in none of the categories or subcategories evaluated by the research, but underperforms in one of the four basic categories of needs (water and sanitation) and in two of the four wellbeing categories including access to basic knowledge (and health).

The Social Progress Index measures the quality of life and social wellbeing of citizens along three main dimensions: basic needs (food and medical care, water and sanitation, shelter and personal safety), wellbeing (access to basic knowledge, access to communications and information, health and wellness, environment quality) and opportunities (personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, access to advanced education).

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 155731882 © Hyotographics/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/15/2018 - 12:50
15 October 2018
Social
Romania surpassed by all EU member states in global Social Progress Index

Romania ranks 44th in the international ranking 2018 Social Progress Index, conducted by the Social Progress Imperative...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 09:18
Social
Romania ranks last among EU states in Social Progress Index
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania slid one place and ranks 45th among 149 nations in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. Romania has a score of 74.8 points out of 100.

“In spite of a stable economic growth, the increase of purchasing power and the decrease of unemployment to a historical minimum, in the last year Romania has registered a slight decrease of the index on quality of life and social welfare.[...] It becomes evident from this perspective that, in order to generate social progress, public resources must be directed towards investments that generate economic development. and implicitly raising the standard of living,” explains Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

The research suggests Romania could afford better education, healthcare, and water and sanitation given the level of its GDP.

Romania is last among the EU states in this ranking. The position is in line with Romania’s per-capita GDP calculated at purchase power parity (PPP). For comparison, Bulgaria ranks lower in terms of GDP at PPP (51th with a score of 76.2), but better in terms of Social progress (43rd).

Compared to a sample of 15 countries with similar GDP calculated at PPP, Romania outperforms in none of the categories or subcategories evaluated by the research, but underperforms in one of the four basic categories of needs (water and sanitation) and in two of the four wellbeing categories including access to basic knowledge (and health).

The Social Progress Index measures the quality of life and social wellbeing of citizens along three main dimensions: basic needs (food and medical care, water and sanitation, shelter and personal safety), wellbeing (access to basic knowledge, access to communications and information, health and wellness, environment quality) and opportunities (personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, access to advanced education).

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 155731882 © Hyotographics/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/15/2018 - 12:50
15 October 2018
Social
Romania surpassed by all EU member states in global Social Progress Index

Romania ranks 44th in the international ranking 2018 Social Progress Index, conducted by the Social Progress Imperative...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40