S Immo resumes talks for Skanska’s office buildings in Bucharest

Austrian group S Immo, the owner of the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest, has resumed negotiations with Skanska for the purchase of two office buildings within the Campus 6 complex.

Skanska selected S Immo as a potential buyer of its Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings at the beginning of this year.

The talks were suspended in June due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro.

The potential deal is estimated at almost EUR 100 million.

The two buildings under construction will have leasable areas of approximately 19,800 sqm and 17,800 sqm, each with 11 above-ground floors and two-level underground parking lots. The development cost of these buildings was about EUR 76 mln.

This deal and a possible merger with rival Immofinanz could place S Immo in the race for second place among the largest office building owners in Romania.

(Photo: Skanska Campus 6 courtesy of the company)

