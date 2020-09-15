Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:28
Real Estate
S Immo resumes talks for Skanska’s office buildings in Bucharest
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group S Immo, the owner of the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest, has resumed negotiations with Skanska for the purchase of two office buildings within the Campus 6 complex.

Skanska selected S Immo as a potential buyer of its Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings at the beginning of this year.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The talks were suspended in June due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro.

The potential deal is estimated at almost EUR 100 million.

The two buildings under construction will have leasable areas of approximately 19,800 sqm and 17,800 sqm, each with 11 above-ground floors and two-level underground parking lots. The development cost of these buildings was about EUR 76 mln.

This deal and a possible merger with rival Immofinanz could place S Immo in the race for second place among the largest office building owners in Romania. 

(Photo: Skanska Campus 6 courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:28
Real Estate
S Immo resumes talks for Skanska’s office buildings in Bucharest
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group S Immo, the owner of the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest, has resumed negotiations with Skanska for the purchase of two office buildings within the Campus 6 complex.

Skanska selected S Immo as a potential buyer of its Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings at the beginning of this year.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The talks were suspended in June due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro.

The potential deal is estimated at almost EUR 100 million.

The two buildings under construction will have leasable areas of approximately 19,800 sqm and 17,800 sqm, each with 11 above-ground floors and two-level underground parking lots. The development cost of these buildings was about EUR 76 mln.

This deal and a possible merger with rival Immofinanz could place S Immo in the race for second place among the largest office building owners in Romania. 

(Photo: Skanska Campus 6 courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content