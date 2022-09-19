Romania, last on the shortlist for Mercedes-Rivian e-vehicle factory

Mercedes-Benz and Amazon-backed startup Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans at a plant in Poland, Hungary or Romania in the coming years, according to Investment Monitor - which analyzed the advantages of each country.

Each of the three countries is “a viable option for the new factory,” according to the publication.

However, Hungary looks to be in pole position to clinch the coveted investment, given its longevity and ability to innovate. And if the country’s political landscape may prove to be a sticking point, Poland’s excellent infrastructure makes the country a very attractive proposition.

Romania’s attractiveness is underpinned by its sizeable automotive industry and low operating costs (wages, energy), but it is dragged down by the infrastructure quality, talent level and R&D prowess trailing the other locations. The country was also deemed high risk on Allianz’s Country Risk rating due to government instability, high private sector debt and a rapidly increasing current account deficit.

(Photo source: Gargantiopa/Dreamstime.com)