Report: Romania, in top 10 countries with highest number of servers used for DDoS attacks

Romania is in top ten countries with the highest number of command-and-control (C&C) servers used in DDoS attacks, according to the Kaspersky Lab DDoS Q1 2019 report. A total of 2.89% of these servers are located in Romania, which places the country 9th in the world.

Most botnet C&C servers are located in the US (34.10%), followed by The Netherlands with a share of 12.72% and Russia with 10.40%.

The number of DDoS attacks increased by 84% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the last quarter of 2018, according to Kaspersky Lab. There was a remarkable increase especially in the number of attacks lasting over an hour and the average duration of this type of attack, the same report shows.

“Last year, the number of DDoS attacks dropped continuously, prompting Kaspersky Lab's experts to assume that cybercriminals who carried out DDoS attacks to get financial gains turned their attention to other sources of income (such as cryptocurrencies). However, first-quarter statistics contradict this trend and show that the number of DDoS attacks blocked by Kaspersky DDoS Protection increased by an astonishing 84% compared to Q4 2018,” Kaspersky Lab said in a press release.

The most visible growth was registered in the category of DDoS attacks lasting more than one hour. Their number doubled and the average duration increased by 487%. These numbers “confirm Kaspersky Lab's hypothesis that hackers are improving their techniques and are able to launch longer-lasting attacks that are harder to organize.”

To remain protected from DDoS attacks, Kaspersky Lab recommends organizations to make sure web and IT resources can handle large traffic and to use specialized solutions.

[email protected]