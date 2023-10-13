Macro

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

13 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Albeit in line with the central bank’s inflation forecast (8.9% y/y), Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation announced by the statistics office for September came in slightly above the market’s 8.7% expectations.

“Romanian inflation is stickier than expected,” an ING Bank research note reads, noting that the bank’s analysts were expecting an 8.45% reading for the month in line with the yearend 7.1% y/y forecast.

ING notices that price pressures have marginally exceeded its estimates in pretty much all categories, with service prices posting the largest deviation. This kept core inflation at 11.4%, also slightly above ING’s estimate of 11.2%.

The central bank expects 7.5% y/y inflation at the end of the year. 

The monetary policy is expected to be kept unchanged (at 6%) for at least by the end of the year, with the first rate cuts being envisaged in Q1 next year or even later, given the possible inflationary impact of the fiscal package to be enforced in January.

In September, the average consumer prices increased by 0.79% m/m, the steepest monthly advance since March. Energy prices picked up in the month, with electricity by 1.6% and fuels by 2.0%, while the price of municipal utilities (water distribution) increased by 3% in September and by 20% y/y (thus contributing 0.5pp to the overall 8.8% CPI inflation).

On an annual basis, food prices increased by 10.4%, non-food prices by 6.7% y/y, and the average price of services increased by 12.1% y/y.

The largest contribution to the annual inflation came from medicines (+0.6pp), cosmetics and hygiene (+0.5pp), municipal utilities (+0.4pp), and certain food products (milk and dairy 0.5pp, bread 0.4pp, meat products 0.4pp).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

13 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Albeit in line with the central bank’s inflation forecast (8.9% y/y), Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation announced by the statistics office for September came in slightly above the market’s 8.7% expectations.

“Romanian inflation is stickier than expected,” an ING Bank research note reads, noting that the bank’s analysts were expecting an 8.45% reading for the month in line with the yearend 7.1% y/y forecast.

ING notices that price pressures have marginally exceeded its estimates in pretty much all categories, with service prices posting the largest deviation. This kept core inflation at 11.4%, also slightly above ING’s estimate of 11.2%.

The central bank expects 7.5% y/y inflation at the end of the year. 

The monetary policy is expected to be kept unchanged (at 6%) for at least by the end of the year, with the first rate cuts being envisaged in Q1 next year or even later, given the possible inflationary impact of the fiscal package to be enforced in January.

In September, the average consumer prices increased by 0.79% m/m, the steepest monthly advance since March. Energy prices picked up in the month, with electricity by 1.6% and fuels by 2.0%, while the price of municipal utilities (water distribution) increased by 3% in September and by 20% y/y (thus contributing 0.5pp to the overall 8.8% CPI inflation).

On an annual basis, food prices increased by 10.4%, non-food prices by 6.7% y/y, and the average price of services increased by 12.1% y/y.

The largest contribution to the annual inflation came from medicines (+0.6pp), cosmetics and hygiene (+0.5pp), municipal utilities (+0.4pp), and certain food products (milk and dairy 0.5pp, bread 0.4pp, meat products 0.4pp).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion