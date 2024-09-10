Romanian lawmakers tackling EU Directive on minimum wage

Romania’s Senate will debate this week the draft law on introducing the minimum wage in Romania in line with the relevant EU directive.

The bill establishes a new mechanism by which the minimum salary will be updated annually so that it represents at least half of the average wage, Rador Radio Romania reported, quoted by Economedia.ro.

It also sets tougher fines of up to RON 200,000 (EUR 40,000) for employers who do not pay the guaranteed minimum wage.

The Directive on Adequate Minimum Wages in the European Union was published on October 19, 2022, and must be transposed by November 15, 2024. It aims to ensure that workers in the Union are protected by adequate minimum wages allowing for a decent living wherever they work.

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)