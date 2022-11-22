Romania's ruling coalition agrees over 12.5% rise in pensions, plus additional social support

The ruling coalition in Romania agreed, after a multitude of scenarios were floated, to increase the pensions by a constant rate of 12.5% as of January 2023.

Supplementary, the recipients of pensions lower than RON 3,000 (EUR 600) per month will receive twice-a-year payments of RON 600 (EUR 120) to RON 1,000 (EUR) depending on their individual pensions.

Furthermore, the recipients of pensions below RON 1,700 per month will keep receiving RON 250 "social vouchers" every other month during 2023.

Energy vouchers in the amount of RON 1,400 will be disbursed in two equal tranches to recipients aged 60 or more of pensions lower than RON 2,000. The two tranches will support retired persons to cover their energy bills this winter and the following winter.

Finally, the ruling coalition agreed to adjust the child allowance with the inflation (as of January 2023).

Separately, the Government will increase the minimum statutory wage from RON 2,550 this year to RON 3,000 in 2023 (with a facility for employers, consisting of RON 200 out of the minimum wage not subject to income tax), prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

