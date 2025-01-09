 

Energy

Romania’s energy company Romgaz to become natgas supplier, aims for expansion abroad

09 January 2025

Romgaz, one of Romania’s most important state-owned energy companies, is set to become a natural gas supplier and expand abroad, in line with new goals set by the Ministry of Energy.

If the procurement and implementation procedures proceed according to the established schedule, the first offers established by Romgaz for residential and small non-residential consumers will be available in 2025.

“The Ministry of Energy welcomes the strategic initiative of Romgaz, Romania’s emblematic energy company, to expand its activity to supply natural gas to residential and non-residential customers. This decision comes at a crucial time for our country, in a challenging regional context but also with significant opportunities,” the Ministry of Energy stated in a press release. 

According to ministry officials, the project will ensure access to natural gas delivered under competitive conditions for as many Romanians as possible, strengthen Romania's energy security, and contribute to the digitalization of the energy sector, preparing it for future challenges.

“Through this initiative, the company is expanding its horizons and reaffirming that our country’s energy must be safe and accessible for all Romanians and Romanian companies. Romgaz will become the second major company in the Ministry of Energy's portfolio to enter the Romanian supply market, after Hidroelectrica,” said energy minister Sebastian Burduja, according to Agerpres.

The minister also stated that he mandated the two companies to expand their supply operations to other regional markets in the medium term.

“We are preparing a series of legislative changes to encourage demand-side management and demand-response systems, including differentiated tariffs to support balancing energy supply and demand at the best prices for customers,” Burduja added.

To reach its new goals, Romgaz launched a tender to purchase and implement a special IT platform for the supply of gas and energy to an "unlimited" number of end consumers. This includes its own web portal dedicated to supply customers, through which they can sign contracts and pay bills. The platform could be operational in August or September 2025. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Adel Al-Haddad)

