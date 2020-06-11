Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. 

 

Business

Romania’s retail sales up 4.6% in September

06 November 2020
Romania's retail sales index increased by 4.6% in September compared to the same month last year.

The higher real wages, still moderate unemployment, and affordable interest rates pushed up the retail sales by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) after a 7.3% yoy contraction in Q2.

As of September, the seasonally and workday adjusted retail sales index was still 1.9% below the pre-crisis level reached in February.

However, the non-food sales boasted double-digit growth in September (+11.6% year-on-year) and are already 4.3% above the pre-crisis level of February (in adjusted terms). Food sales increased by only 2.7% yoy in September and lag by 2% compared to February.

Fuel sales failed to recover so far as they were 4.2% smaller in September than in the same month last year. Compared to February, the decline was much steeper - 10.5%. 

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

