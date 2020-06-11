Romania’s retail sales up 4.6% in September

Romania's retail sales index increased by 4.6% in September compared to the same month last year.

The higher real wages, still moderate unemployment, and affordable interest rates pushed up the retail sales by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) after a 7.3% yoy contraction in Q2.

As of September, the seasonally and workday adjusted retail sales index was still 1.9% below the pre-crisis level reached in February.

However, the non-food sales boasted double-digit growth in September (+11.6% year-on-year) and are already 4.3% above the pre-crisis level of February (in adjusted terms). Food sales increased by only 2.7% yoy in September and lag by 2% compared to February.

Fuel sales failed to recover so far as they were 4.2% smaller in September than in the same month last year. Compared to February, the decline was much steeper - 10.5%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)