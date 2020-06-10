Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romania's retail sales pause post-lockdown recovery in August

06 October 2020
Romania's retail sales volume index inched down by 1.6% in August compared to July, in seasonally and workday adjusted terms, pausing the recovery pattern seen after the sharp 22% plunge seen in April.

The annual growth rate eased to 1.6% year-on-year in August, after a post-crisis record of 5.1% in July.

In seasonally and workday adjusted terms, August's retail sales still lag 3.8% behind the pre-crisis peak (February).

The three retail market segments have responded differently to the lockdown shock.

The fuel sales saw the deepest plunge (-35% in April versus March) and have been recovering slowly as they still lag 11% behind the peak pre-crisis level.

Food sales recorded the softer plunge (-14% in April), and are still 4% under the February level.

Meanwhile, the sales of non-food goods have already surpassed the February peak level (by 1.1%, as of August) after undergoing a relatively deep decline (-22% in April).

For the entire January-August period, Romania's retail sales volume index rose by 1.3% compared to the same period of 2019.

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/ Dreamstime)

