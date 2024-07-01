Romania receives three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced that three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft acquired from Norway have arrived at a base in Romania last week.

The fighters were received at the "General Emanoil Ionescu" 71st Air Base at Câmpia Turzii. They will be incorporated into the 48th Fighter Squadron.

Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tîlvăr, stated that after receiving all 32 aircraft, Romania would be able to complete the first phase of the "Air Force Multirole Aircraft" program.

"The operationalization of the next two F-16 squadrons at Câmpia Turzii and Mihail Kogălniceanu will significantly contribute to strengthening Romania's security and NATO's eastern flank by conducting national and allied airspace defense missions with three squadrons from three air bases through the Permanent Air Police Combat Service," the minister said.

The press release also highlighted the importance of establishing the European F-16 training center at Fetești, which "has significantly enhanced the Air Force's capacity to train pilots to operate these aircraft in a much shorter time."

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)