Real Estate

Romania’s real estate market volume slightly up in August

11 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of properties (mostly residential units) traded nationwide has increased by nearly 5% y/y to 53,433 in August 2025, according to the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI). On a seasonal trend, the volume of the market dropped by 19% m/m.

The most real estate sales were recorded in Bucharest (10,237), Ilfov (3,246), and Brasov (2,704), Ziarul Financiar reported. At the other end, the counties with the fewest transactions were Teleorman (30), Covasna (294), and Sălaj (353).

The analysis of county residences shows that Brasov leads the ranking, with 1,294 sales, followed by Iaşi (960) and Cluj-Napoca (849). The lowest values ​​were recorded in Alexandria (7), Slatina (48), and Giurgiu (55).

Regarding mortgages, 30,367 such operations were concluded at the national level, 1,780 (+6.2%) more than in August 2024. The capital city remains in the lead in this regard, with 5,769 mortgages, followed by Ilfov (2,598) and Constanţa (2,439). The fewest were recorded in Sălaj (56), Harghita (98), and Caraş-Severin (107).

In the agricultural land segment, the most active counties in August were Dolj (614 transactions), Arad (587), and Buzău (452).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s real estate market volume slightly up in August

11 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of properties (mostly residential units) traded nationwide has increased by nearly 5% y/y to 53,433 in August 2025, according to the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI). On a seasonal trend, the volume of the market dropped by 19% m/m.

The most real estate sales were recorded in Bucharest (10,237), Ilfov (3,246), and Brasov (2,704), Ziarul Financiar reported. At the other end, the counties with the fewest transactions were Teleorman (30), Covasna (294), and Sălaj (353).

The analysis of county residences shows that Brasov leads the ranking, with 1,294 sales, followed by Iaşi (960) and Cluj-Napoca (849). The lowest values ​​were recorded in Alexandria (7), Slatina (48), and Giurgiu (55).

Regarding mortgages, 30,367 such operations were concluded at the national level, 1,780 (+6.2%) more than in August 2024. The capital city remains in the lead in this regard, with 5,769 mortgages, followed by Ilfov (2,598) and Constanţa (2,439). The fewest were recorded in Sălaj (56), Harghita (98), and Caraş-Severin (107).

In the agricultural land segment, the most active counties in August were Dolj (614 transactions), Arad (587), and Buzău (452).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 September 2025
Living in Romania
Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows
11 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation nears double digits in August on energy prices and VAT hike
11 September 2025
Real Estate
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest
11 September 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom signs new gas supply deals for Neptun Deep project
11 September 2025
Transport
Romania's flag carrier Tarom abandons plan to buy Boeing 737 Max fleet
11 September 2025
Defense
Romanian president: Poland, NATO showed real-time readiness after Russian drone incursion
10 September 2025
Culture
NOCA: Contemporary art center to open in Romania's Oradea
10 September 2025
Culture
Romania selects Teodora Ana Mihai's 'Traffic' as official submission for 2026 Oscars