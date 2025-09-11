Romania’s real estate market volume slightly up in August

The number of properties (mostly residential units) traded nationwide has increased by nearly 5% y/y to 53,433 in August 2025, according to the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI). On a seasonal trend, the volume of the market dropped by 19% m/m.

The most real estate sales were recorded in Bucharest (10,237), Ilfov (3,246), and Brasov (2,704), Ziarul Financiar reported. At the other end, the counties with the fewest transactions were Teleorman (30), Covasna (294), and Sălaj (353).

The analysis of county residences shows that Brasov leads the ranking, with 1,294 sales, followed by Iaşi (960) and Cluj-Napoca (849). The lowest values ​​were recorded in Alexandria (7), Slatina (48), and Giurgiu (55).

Regarding mortgages, 30,367 such operations were concluded at the national level, 1,780 (+6.2%) more than in August 2024. The capital city remains in the lead in this regard, with 5,769 mortgages, followed by Ilfov (2,598) and Constanţa (2,439). The fewest were recorded in Sălaj (56), Harghita (98), and Caraş-Severin (107).

In the agricultural land segment, the most active counties in August were Dolj (614 transactions), Arad (587), and Buzău (452).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)