Romania ranks first for investigations launched by the European Anti-Fraud Office

Romania ranks first in the European Union for investigations launched by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concerning fraud with EU funds, according to the 2023 report made public by the institution on Wednesday, June 19.

Romania leads the ranking with 16 OLAF investigations, followed by Bulgaria (14), Hungary (11), Italy (11), and France (9).

One of the major cases investigated by OLAF in Romania involved international cyber fraud and a suspected fraud worth EUR 15 million. The investigations pertain to IT projects funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support innovation and increase productivity. Searches revealed a complex international fraud scheme implemented by multiple actors and entities located in Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Malta, Monaco, and the United States, which allegedly embezzled millions of euros from EU funds through false or incorrect invoices, and then attempted to launder the money. The criminal investigation conducted by EPPO is ongoing.

In November 2023, EPPO carried out 38 home and office searches and obtained a large amount of evidence, including data stored on IT devices, according to the report cited by G4Media.

Environmental protection is another area addressed by OLAF, and in one operation the organization's inspectors collaborated with local authorities in Romania to confiscate 353 liters of insecticide worth approximately EUR 100,000.

In another case from last year, OLAF helped authorities dismantle a criminal network producing illicit cigarettes in Spain and then smuggling them into Europe. The network had connections with Poland, Romania, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, and Ukraine. After receiving information, OLAF liaised with the competent national authorities in the member states and created an information exchange network between investigators that accelerated data collection and sharing provided analyses and technical support, and facilitated the adoption of a common investigation strategy.

Overall, OLAF recommended the recovery of EUR 1.04 billion to the EU budget. The main fraud schemes that OLAF detected and investigated in 2023 were allegations and instances of collusion, manipulation of procurement procedures, conflicts of interest, inflated invoices, evasion of customs duties, smuggling, and counterfeiting.

