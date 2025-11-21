Culture

Romania establishes October 29 as Queen Marie Day

21 November 2025

President Nicușor Dan promulgated a law establishing October 29 as Queen Marie Day, following the bill’s adoption by the Chamber of Deputies on October 28, news agency Agerpres reported. The new law designates the date as a day dedicated to commemorating the life and historical contribution of Queen Marie of Romania.

On October 29, public institutions, including Parliament, the Presidency, the Government, and local authorities, will be permitted to allocate funds within approved budgets to organise or support cultural, artistic, educational, or sports events marking the occasion.

Also, public institutions will display the national flag in accordance with existing legislation. 

An amendment to the law allows Romanian public radio and television broadcasters to produce and air editorial content promoting activities dedicated to Queen Marie Day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

