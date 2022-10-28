Romania’s Quartz Matrix wins “IoT – Digital Innovation of the Year” for energy-saving software

Quartz Matrix, a Romanian B2B software provider, was recently awarded the “IoT – Digital Innovation of the Year” at the Go Global 2022 awards for its energy-saving QLeap platform.

The award is considered to be an Oscar for industries and businesses. The 2022 Go Global awards brought together over 8,000 companies from 80 countries, and Quartz Matrix was Romania’s sole representative.

The platform developed by Quartz Matrix, QLeap, collects, connects, and interprets data and information, and has helped businesses lower their energy consumption by almost 11%. Over 50 companies have already used QLeap and managed to reduce their CO2 emissions by over 750,000 tons, the equivalent of 31 million trees.

“The GoGlobal award comes as recognition and validation for the company's 28 years of research and development and the thousands of projects implemented by our team. It offers an incredible motivation to continue to innovate, but also to maintain the same high-quality standards in all our activity,” declares Mihai Suchar, General Director of Quartz Matrix.

Suchar also explained that by centralizing all equipment and monitoring devices in a single platform, QLeap lets managers compare productivity and energy consumption from month to month with accuracy. Quartz Matrix aims to kick off an international expansion the next year by establishing a network of partners.

This year’s edition of the Go Global awards took place in Talinn, Estonia, between October 19 and 21. Sixty-one awards were given to business innovators in IT, healthcare, retail, data infrastructure, and others.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Quartz Matrix)