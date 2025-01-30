Macro

Romania’s public debt hits 54.3% of GDP at end-Nov 2024

30 January 2025

Romania’s public debt reached RON 937 billion (EUR 188.3 billion) at the end of November 2024, according to data published by the Finance Ministry.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 54.3%, based on the latest four-quarter GDP available (RON 1,725 billion as of the end of September), up from 54.0% at the end of October and 48.8% at the end of 2023.

Romania’s public debt thus rose by EUR 30.8 billion in January-November, well above the EUR 25.9 billion leap during the COVID-19 pandemic year when the government’s revenues plunged, forcing it to borrow to provide fiscal stimulus.

The public debt denominated in local currency reached 45.8% of the total after an 18.9% ytd advance. The debt denominated in euros rose by 15.9% ytd and reached 41.2% of the total. The debt denominated in US dollars grew by 44% ytd to reach 10.3% of the total, thanks to several USD-denominated issues in 2024. 

Romania resumed Samurai bonds, and consequently, the debt denominated in other currencies soared by 94% y/y to a still modest share of 0.2% of the total.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Romania’s public debt reached RON 937 billion (EUR 188.3 billion) at the end of November 2024, according to data published by the Finance Ministry.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 54.3%, based on the latest four-quarter GDP available (RON 1,725 billion as of the end of September), up from 54.0% at the end of October and 48.8% at the end of 2023.

Romania’s public debt thus rose by EUR 30.8 billion in January-November, well above the EUR 25.9 billion leap during the COVID-19 pandemic year when the government’s revenues plunged, forcing it to borrow to provide fiscal stimulus.

The public debt denominated in local currency reached 45.8% of the total after an 18.9% ytd advance. The debt denominated in euros rose by 15.9% ytd and reached 41.2% of the total. The debt denominated in US dollars grew by 44% ytd to reach 10.3% of the total, thanks to several USD-denominated issues in 2024. 

Romania resumed Samurai bonds, and consequently, the debt denominated in other currencies soared by 94% y/y to a still modest share of 0.2% of the total.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Editor's picks