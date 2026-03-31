Energy

Romanian prosumers’ association announces 800 MW storage on top of 3.4 GW of PV capacity

31 March 2026

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Romania’s prosumers reached an annual generation capacity of 4.42 GWh, which accounts for nearly 9% of last year’s total electricity production reported by the statistics office, thanks to an installed capacity of 3.4 GW and 800 MW of storage capacity, according to the Association of Prosumers and Energy Communities (APCE). 

The prosumers, 305,000 at this moment, who consume part of the electricity they produce mainly in PV panels and deliver the rest to the power grid, invested EUR 2.2 billion out of their money, including from bank loans, according to APCE. 

The Association does not explain how much of this was provided as grants under the national or EU schemes, such as Green House PV.

“In just two winter months - December 2025 and January 2026 - the number of prosumers increased by 15,000. It is clear proof that the desire for energy independence did not depend exclusively on state support. Estimates show that, by the end of 2026, Romania will exceed 400,000 prosumers,” according to APCE.

The installed capacity of the Romanian prosumers reportedly reached 3.4 GW, or 15.1% of the country’s total installed power generation, according to APCE. Separately, the other PV installations account for 3.3 GW or 14.7% of the total installed capacity – which would result in a total PV installed capacity of 6.7 GW or nearly 30% of the total. 

When it comes to production, however, total PV power generated in Romania, as reported by INS, accounted for nearly 9% of the total.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apiwat Rengrew/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Romanian prosumers’ association announces 800 MW storage on top of 3.4 GW of PV capacity

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prosumers reached an annual generation capacity of 4.42 GWh, which accounts for nearly 9% of last year’s total electricity production reported by the statistics office, thanks to an installed capacity of 3.4 GW and 800 MW of storage capacity, according to the Association of Prosumers and Energy Communities (APCE). 

The prosumers, 305,000 at this moment, who consume part of the electricity they produce mainly in PV panels and deliver the rest to the power grid, invested EUR 2.2 billion out of their money, including from bank loans, according to APCE. 

The Association does not explain how much of this was provided as grants under the national or EU schemes, such as Green House PV.

“In just two winter months - December 2025 and January 2026 - the number of prosumers increased by 15,000. It is clear proof that the desire for energy independence did not depend exclusively on state support. Estimates show that, by the end of 2026, Romania will exceed 400,000 prosumers,” according to APCE.

The installed capacity of the Romanian prosumers reportedly reached 3.4 GW, or 15.1% of the country’s total installed power generation, according to APCE. Separately, the other PV installations account for 3.3 GW or 14.7% of the total installed capacity – which would result in a total PV installed capacity of 6.7 GW or nearly 30% of the total. 

When it comes to production, however, total PV power generated in Romania, as reported by INS, accounted for nearly 9% of the total.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apiwat Rengrew/Dreamstime.com)

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