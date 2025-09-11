Romanian president Nicușor Dan criticises again head prosecutors

Romania's president Nicușor Dan reiterated that he was dissatisfied with the work of the head prosecutor and the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), saying that these prosecutors' offices have "a problem of management," particularly in regard to the resources allocated for "dossiers that are highly important for society."

President Dan has constantly criticised the activity of the two head prosecutors, but implied he would wait for the end of their term next spring instead of forcing immediate replacement.

"To dismiss a chief prosecutor, certain conditions provided by law must be met. And these conditions are not met, at this moment," Social Democrat minister of justice Radu Marinescu commented, according to Puterea.ro, at the end of August, when president Dan previously commented about the management issues at the top of the two prosecution offices.

President Dan, speaking for public broadcaster TVR and cited by Digi24 on September 10, pointed to the investigations on the so-called "Revolution" case, related to the overthrow of Nicolae Ceaușescu in December 1989 and involving recently deceased former president Ion Iliescu, but also to the large number of large-scale corruption lawsuits reaching the end of the prescription period with no ruling.

Asked if, when the terms of office of the heads of the major prosecutor's offices expire - the Prosecutor General's Office, DNA, and DIICOT - he intends to make other appointments, the president replied that "I am not at all satisfied with the Prosecutor General and the head of DNA. I have said this several times; I maintain it."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)