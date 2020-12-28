Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 13:53
Politics

President Iohannis blocks alignment of social benefits to inflation

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis returned to Parliament the bill supposed to increase by 140% the benchmark index used to calculate social benefits (ISR). The raise is supposed to take place gradually over the next three years, starting January 1. 

The previous Parliament passed the law, which was promoted by now opposition Social Democrats (PSD) and their allies ALDE and Pro Romania.

The 140% increase might look excessive, but it is an adjustment for inflation over the past 12 years - according to Profit.ro

Cursdeguvernare.ro claims that the index was set up in 2012 and has remained at the initial value of RON 500 since then. 

Labor minister Raluca Turcan mentions, in her comment about ISR draft law, that it has not been increased since 2015. 

"Regarding the ISR index, which has not increased since 2015, we can say that we are determined to increase it, but this must be done not on an electoral note, as it was the case with the draft law voted in the Parliament, but following a real debate. I will propose this to the members of the Cabinet when we have to decide on this subject," said Turcan.

The ruling Liberal Party (PNL) referred the draft bill to the Constitutional Court, arguing that it didn't "observe the purpose originally set" and failed to indicate the source for financing the higher social benefits. The Court rejected the objections, though. 

Now, president Iohannis expects the Parliament, where the Liberals hold a fragile majority, to reconsider the draft law and accommodate it with the budget planning. The benefits can be increased only if the budget planning allows this, president Iohannis argued. 

Under the draft law, ISR should increase by 56% as of January 2021. The authors of the draft law estimate the impact on the budget at RON 0.23 bln (EUR 47 mln, 0.023% of GDP) in 2021, RON 0.17 bln in 2022, and RON 0.17 bln in 2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 07:59
26 November 2020
Business
RO Constitutional Court clears significant rise in social security benefits
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 13:53
Politics

President Iohannis blocks alignment of social benefits to inflation

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis returned to Parliament the bill supposed to increase by 140% the benchmark index used to calculate social benefits (ISR). The raise is supposed to take place gradually over the next three years, starting January 1. 

The previous Parliament passed the law, which was promoted by now opposition Social Democrats (PSD) and their allies ALDE and Pro Romania.

The 140% increase might look excessive, but it is an adjustment for inflation over the past 12 years - according to Profit.ro

Cursdeguvernare.ro claims that the index was set up in 2012 and has remained at the initial value of RON 500 since then. 

Labor minister Raluca Turcan mentions, in her comment about ISR draft law, that it has not been increased since 2015. 

"Regarding the ISR index, which has not increased since 2015, we can say that we are determined to increase it, but this must be done not on an electoral note, as it was the case with the draft law voted in the Parliament, but following a real debate. I will propose this to the members of the Cabinet when we have to decide on this subject," said Turcan.

The ruling Liberal Party (PNL) referred the draft bill to the Constitutional Court, arguing that it didn't "observe the purpose originally set" and failed to indicate the source for financing the higher social benefits. The Court rejected the objections, though. 

Now, president Iohannis expects the Parliament, where the Liberals hold a fragile majority, to reconsider the draft law and accommodate it with the budget planning. The benefits can be increased only if the budget planning allows this, president Iohannis argued. 

Under the draft law, ISR should increase by 56% as of January 2021. The authors of the draft law estimate the impact on the budget at RON 0.23 bln (EUR 47 mln, 0.023% of GDP) in 2021, RON 0.17 bln in 2022, and RON 0.17 bln in 2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 07:59
26 November 2020
Business
RO Constitutional Court clears significant rise in social security benefits
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content