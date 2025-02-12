Romania’s perceived corruption index lags behind EU average

With 46 out of 100 points in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, released by Transparency International, Romania remains among the European countries with the worst results in combating corruption, at par with Malta and well below the European Union average (62 points).

Although Romania has maintained a constant score compared to the previous year, this is considered unacceptably low, according to the Transparency International methodology quoted by Bursa.ro.

The European Union, although among the regions with the highest scores, recorded a decrease in the average CPI in 2024, reaching 62 points, 2 points less than in previous years.

Anti-corruption measures are declining globally, negatively affecting quality of life, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024.

In 2024, the global level of corruption remains high, and efforts to combat this phenomenon are declining, with serious repercussions on democracy, the rule of law, environmental protection, and human rights.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)