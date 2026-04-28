Energy

Romania’s power storage capacity reaches 1,130 MWh

28 April 2026

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A number of 31 electricity storage facilities with a delivery/charging power of 599 MW and a storage capacity of 1,130 MWh were operational in Romania at the end of March, according to data provided by Transelectrica and quoted by Economica.net. Half of it is operated by the largest two such installations.

The latest installation that received all authorisations and is functional is the 100 MW and approximately 200 MWh battery developed by Simtel Team in partnership with Energy Capital Group, a subsidiary of the Turkish group GÜRİŞ, recently completed.

The largest installation is operated by Nova H and has a capacity of 402 MWh, respectively 201 MW – a third of the total.

The second-largest capacity, operated by Energy Capital Group, has 206.4 MWh, respectively 100 MW – which makes the largest two such capacities account for roughly half of the total.

Monsson operates the third-largest capacity – 120 MWh and 54 MW respectively, or nearly one-tenth of total capacity. Nova Power & Gas operates two installations with a comparable combined capacity: 120 MWh, respectively 62 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania’s power storage capacity reaches 1,130 MWh

28 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A number of 31 electricity storage facilities with a delivery/charging power of 599 MW and a storage capacity of 1,130 MWh were operational in Romania at the end of March, according to data provided by Transelectrica and quoted by Economica.net. Half of it is operated by the largest two such installations.

The latest installation that received all authorisations and is functional is the 100 MW and approximately 200 MWh battery developed by Simtel Team in partnership with Energy Capital Group, a subsidiary of the Turkish group GÜRİŞ, recently completed.

The largest installation is operated by Nova H and has a capacity of 402 MWh, respectively 201 MW – a third of the total.

The second-largest capacity, operated by Energy Capital Group, has 206.4 MWh, respectively 100 MW – which makes the largest two such capacities account for roughly half of the total.

Monsson operates the third-largest capacity – 120 MWh and 54 MW respectively, or nearly one-tenth of total capacity. Nova Power & Gas operates two installations with a comparable combined capacity: 120 MWh, respectively 62 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

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