Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 13:01
Social
Statistics office: Number of deaths in February and March, down year-on-year in Romania
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania registered fewer deaths in February and March 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

A total of 21,699 deaths were registered in Romania in February 2020, 411 fewer than in the same month of 2019. At the same time, in March 2020, there were 22,591 deaths in the country, 298 fewer than in March 2019, local Digi24 reported.

The coronavirus epidemic started at least 20 days later in Romania than in Western countries, Biziday.ro commented. By the end of March 2020, Romania registered 67 deaths due to COVID-19. At the same time, the movement restrictions imposed in mid-March have substantially reduced the number of road accidents - a major cause of death in Romania under normal conditions.

However, the number of babies born in the two months of 2020 was also lower compared to the same period of 2019, the same data showed. A total of 11,857 babies were born in Romania in March 2020, 702 fewer than in March 2019. The situation was similar in February 2020, when the number of babies born in the country decreased by 247 year-on-year.

The natural increase (the difference between the numbers of births and deaths) was negative both in February and March 2020 and in February and March 2019, according to INS.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 13:01
Social
Statistics office: Number of deaths in February and March, down year-on-year in Romania
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania registered fewer deaths in February and March 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

A total of 21,699 deaths were registered in Romania in February 2020, 411 fewer than in the same month of 2019. At the same time, in March 2020, there were 22,591 deaths in the country, 298 fewer than in March 2019, local Digi24 reported.

The coronavirus epidemic started at least 20 days later in Romania than in Western countries, Biziday.ro commented. By the end of March 2020, Romania registered 67 deaths due to COVID-19. At the same time, the movement restrictions imposed in mid-March have substantially reduced the number of road accidents - a major cause of death in Romania under normal conditions.

However, the number of babies born in the two months of 2020 was also lower compared to the same period of 2019, the same data showed. A total of 11,857 babies were born in Romania in March 2020, 702 fewer than in March 2019. The situation was similar in February 2020, when the number of babies born in the country decreased by 247 year-on-year.

The natural increase (the difference between the numbers of births and deaths) was negative both in February and March 2020 and in February and March 2019, according to INS.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15