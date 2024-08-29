Macro

Romania plans to increase state aid for steel industry decarbonization

29 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government is discussing a proposal to provide state aid to the steel industry in response to the sector's challenges with the high costs of decarbonization. 

This initiative, outlined in a memorandum from the Ministry of Economy and quoted by Profit.ro, comes after steel companies reported significant economic difficulties, citing soaring energy prices, disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and competitive disadvantages due to state subsidies in other countries. 

Key industry players, including Liberty Galați, TenarisSilcotub, and Erdemir Romania, met with Minister of Economy Stefan-Radu Oprea in March to discuss the financial strain caused by decarbonization efforts. 

Liberty Galați, Romania's largest steel producer, reported a substantial loss of RON 2.2 billion last year, nearly triple that of 2022. The company attributes these losses to high energy costs and the competitive pressures from cheaper imported steel.

The Ministry of Economy currently has a budget of approximately EUR 80 million earmarked for this support scheme. However, the memorandum notes that this amount is likely insufficient. It suggests increasing the budget to around EUR 280 million, which could be considered in the upcoming budget revision. 

The proposed state aid would be granted between 2025 and 2030, pending approval from the European Commission. 

The document emphasizes the importance of this support to prevent the Romanian steel industry from falling behind its counterparts in other EU countries, which have already received significant state aid for decarbonization.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Iordache/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania plans to increase state aid for steel industry decarbonization

29 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government is discussing a proposal to provide state aid to the steel industry in response to the sector's challenges with the high costs of decarbonization. 

This initiative, outlined in a memorandum from the Ministry of Economy and quoted by Profit.ro, comes after steel companies reported significant economic difficulties, citing soaring energy prices, disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and competitive disadvantages due to state subsidies in other countries. 

Key industry players, including Liberty Galați, TenarisSilcotub, and Erdemir Romania, met with Minister of Economy Stefan-Radu Oprea in March to discuss the financial strain caused by decarbonization efforts. 

Liberty Galați, Romania's largest steel producer, reported a substantial loss of RON 2.2 billion last year, nearly triple that of 2022. The company attributes these losses to high energy costs and the competitive pressures from cheaper imported steel.

The Ministry of Economy currently has a budget of approximately EUR 80 million earmarked for this support scheme. However, the memorandum notes that this amount is likely insufficient. It suggests increasing the budget to around EUR 280 million, which could be considered in the upcoming budget revision. 

The proposed state aid would be granted between 2025 and 2030, pending approval from the European Commission. 

The document emphasizes the importance of this support to prevent the Romanian steel industry from falling behind its counterparts in other EU countries, which have already received significant state aid for decarbonization.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Iordache/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 August 2024
Justice
Romanian charged in swatting conspiracy targeting senior government officials, other victims in the US
29 August 2024
Politics
Romania will spend over EUR 450 mln with three election rounds in Nov-Dec
29 August 2024
Transport
Romania starts talks with EBRD to take over Moldovan strategic port on the Danube
29 August 2024
Transport
Romania greenlights new highway project from Timișoara to Serbian border
29 August 2024
Agriculture
Romanian Govt. passes new measures to help farmers hit by severe drought
29 August 2024
Macro
Romania's budget deficit climbs above 4% of GDP in first seven months of 2024
28 August 2024
Environment
City Index ranks Romanian county seats with the cleanest air
28 August 2024
Entertainment
Romanian pop-rock band Hara among InterContinental Music Awards 2024 winners