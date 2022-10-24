Romania's pension reform calendar: special pensions by December, all pensions by March

Romania's government has to deal only with the so-called special pensions by the end of December under the National Relaunch and Resilience Strategy (PNRR), while the deadline for a new pension law is the end of the first quarter of 2023, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said.

The World Bank consultants will prepare a report to be used as a ground for the reform of the pension system and a new pension law, he added, according to News.ro.

The World Bank is supposed to submit this study on October 24, while labour minister Marius Budai will submit to prime minister Nicolae Ciucă the outcome of the interministerial debates regarding special pensions.

"Let's see the World Bank's report", Marcel Ciolacu said when asked at what stage the pension reform is, given that Romania has this as a milestone in the PNRR. He also specified that there is no risk of Romania missing this target.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)