Romanian President finds it “reasonable” to adjust pensions to inflation
President Klaus Iohannis declared on October 20 that it would be reasonable for the increase in pensions from January 1, 2023, to take into account the inflation that exceeds 15%.
He also called for more protection provided to recipients of low pensions, which are particularly vulnerable to rising prices, Economica.net reported.
Actually, the headline inflation neared 16% as of September and will further increase by the end of the year, according to the National bank of Romania (BNR).
Furthermore, the cost of “decent living” rose by nearly 20% YoY as of September, a survey carried out by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and Syndex Romania said.
(Photo source: Presidency.ro)