Defense

Romania to decide on sending Patriot to Ukraine

20 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense/CSAT is meeting on June 20 to decide on a possible transfer of a Patriot missile system to Ukraine. The Defence Ministry reportedly opposes the transfer.

Last week, Romania’s second Patriot air defense system was declared ready for combat following its successful intercept of a target simulating a cruise missile during a live-fire exercise on the banks of the Black Sea. The country has received two other systems and expects another three out of a total of seven Patriot systems contracted for USD 3.9 billion in 2017.

The potential transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine will be decided based on a report by the Ministry of Defense regarding the opportunity of such a step. According to Digi24, the report concludes that Romania should not transfer the missile system, a conclusion reached after discussions with army generals.

The report claims that there is a risk that Romania will no longer receive back the system transferred to a war zone where Russian artillery and aviation frequently attack Ukrainian military positions and installations.

Last month, during a visit to Washington, president Klaus Iohannis admitted that he had discussed with Joe Biden the possibility of Romania giving Ukraine a Patriot system. However, on May 22, he explained that such a decision would only be made in the CSAT and warned that he found it unacceptable that Romania would remain without anti-missile defense.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

Normal
Defense

Romania to decide on sending Patriot to Ukraine

20 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense/CSAT is meeting on June 20 to decide on a possible transfer of a Patriot missile system to Ukraine. The Defence Ministry reportedly opposes the transfer.

Last week, Romania’s second Patriot air defense system was declared ready for combat following its successful intercept of a target simulating a cruise missile during a live-fire exercise on the banks of the Black Sea. The country has received two other systems and expects another three out of a total of seven Patriot systems contracted for USD 3.9 billion in 2017.

The potential transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine will be decided based on a report by the Ministry of Defense regarding the opportunity of such a step. According to Digi24, the report concludes that Romania should not transfer the missile system, a conclusion reached after discussions with army generals.

The report claims that there is a risk that Romania will no longer receive back the system transferred to a war zone where Russian artillery and aviation frequently attack Ukrainian military positions and installations.

Last month, during a visit to Washington, president Klaus Iohannis admitted that he had discussed with Joe Biden the possibility of Romania giving Ukraine a Patriot system. However, on May 22, he explained that such a decision would only be made in the CSAT and warned that he found it unacceptable that Romania would remain without anti-missile defense.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks