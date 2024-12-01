Romania parliamentary elections 2024: Initial exit polls show governing Social Democrats first, far-right party AUR second

The first exit polls after Romaina’s December 1 parliamentary elections show that the governing Social Democrats (PSD) are first with 26%, followed by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) with 19%.

The National Liberal Party (PNL), currently in a two-party coalition government with the Social Democrats, received 15.5% of votes, according to the exit poll. Reformist center-right party USR received the same amount of votes.

Far-right parties SOS Romania and POT (Party of Young People) are also poised to enter the legislative, and so is the party of the Hungarian ethnic minority, UDMR. Meanwhile, progressive pro-EU parties SENS and REPER are set to miss the 5% threshold.

The results of the CURS exit poll are only for 8 PM, while voting took place until 9 PM. They also do not take into account votes from abroad, where millions of Romanians live. Last Sunday, November 24, in the first round of the presidential elections, voters from abroad primarily backed far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, followed by reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, leader of Union Save Romania, or USR. Results, therefore, may change dramatically.

Current PSD president and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who finished third in the first round of the presidential elections, stated that the results signal Romanians’ support for continued development through EU membership and funds. "We understand the responsibility we have toward Romania. I believe we all need to consider today’s result. It is an important signal that Romanians have sent to the political class. Essentially, we need to continue developing the country with European funds, while at the same time protecting our identity, national values, and faith. We must focus on correctly counting every vote from every polling station," Ciolacu said at PSD's central headquarters.

Lasconi called for unity in her speech after the voting process concluded. "United, we can achieve miracles! If we are united, Russian bots on TikTok cannot destroy our democracy, that’s certain! They cannot do that! We have not forgotten their tanks when they occupied our country, and we have not forgotten the suffering they brought,” she said. “I understand what’s happening in society, I understand the anger and frustrations, and that is precisely why I am here now. This is the result of what the old politicians have done over 35 years. They created their own system, which has now enraged the Romanian people,” Lasconi added, according to News.ro.

New PNL leader Ilie Bolojan said that his party aims to participate in the future government and continue its reforms.

Results are split in the lower and upper chamber of the Parliament as such:

Chamber of Deputies

PSD - 26% AUR - 19% PNL - 15.5% USR - 15.5% SOS - 5.5% POT - 5.5% UDMR - 5% SENS - 3.3% REPER - 1.2% FD - 1.1% Other parties - 2.4%

Senate

PSD - 26.1% AUR - 19.2% PNL - 15.9% USR - 15.6% SOS - 5.5% POT - 5.4% UDMR - 5% SENS - 3.2% REPER - 1.3% FD - 1.2% Other parties - 2.4%

The parliamentary elections determine the next composition of Parliament, which will include 332 deputies and 137 senators. To secure mandates, political parties must exceed the national electoral threshold of 5% of valid votes or gain at least 20% of votes in a minimum of four electoral districts. The votes for parties that do not make the threshold are redistributed to the other parties, so percentages may change.

